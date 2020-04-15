SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Unseasonably cool weather continues tonight through Saturday across western Mass. Temperatures fall to around freezing later tonight with some 20s expected in the hill towns and Berkshires. A gusty breeze will become light later tonight as well.
A quick-moving system will bring an increase in clouds with light snow arriving well after midnight. Not much is expected, but in the colder spots through the hills and Berkshires, around an inch of snow is possible-mainly on grass and elevated surfaces. In the valley, temps will be a bit warmer, so more of a dusting is possible, if anything.
Snow showers will move out early Thursday and clouds decrease around sunrise. We end up with another chilly day as high temperatures only make it into the middle and upper 40s with a chilly westerly breeze of 10-25mph. It will be a dry day though with good sunshine and a few clouds.
Temperatures look to fall into the 20s for most locations Thursday night thanks to lighter wind and mostly clear skies. Widespread frost is possible for Friday morning.
Friday begins with sunshine, but clouds increase head of our next weather-maker. A warm front approaches southern New England Friday evening, bringing a chance for light rain. As low pressure continues to move from the Ohio Valley to the Mid-Atlantic coast throughout the night, rain will likely change to snow across most of western Mass with a mix possible in the valley. A heavy, wet snow falling overnight may accumulate to a few inches by Saturday morning! There is still some uncertainty on amounts of snow & precip type, so check for updates.
Our weekend begins cool and unsettled with some lingering rain and snow showers in the morning and highs in the 40s to low 50s in the afternoon. Skies will clear out Saturday night and temps return to the 20s for Sunday morning. Sunday looks nicer with highs nearing 60 along with good sunshine and increasing late-day clouds. A shower or two is possible Sunday night into Monday morning with a passing front, then another few showers may move through late Tuesday. Temperatures look near normal early next week.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
