SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Beautiful weather continues for western Mass! After a clear, chilly weekend, temperatures have moderated today with highs reaching the low 60s for most.
Skies remain clear this evening, but temperatures won’t be as cold as the last several nights. Lows dip into the lower and middle 30s through sunrise with calm wind and some patchy river valley fog.
Tuesday looks like the pick of the week with highs returning to the lower and middle 60s, mostly sunny skies and a lighter breeze out of the west. Clouds will increase late Tuesday night ahead of an approaching cold front. This front may bring a shower or sprinkle by sunrise Wednesday along with a period of cloudy skies.
A cold front passes through New England Wednesday morning with mostly clouds and not much for rain. Skies clear out quickly as high pressure builds back behind the front and we should get a few hours of a healthy breeze during the afternoon with temperatures remaining mild.
Dry weather continues Thursday, though it will be cooler for Veteran’s Day with highs back to near normal. We will see good sunshine along with some increasing high clouds throughout the day.
Our next storm system approaches the Northeast on Friday. Low pressure will be moving from the Great Lakes into Canada, swinging a cold front through New England later in the day. Expect breezy and mild weather with highs around 60, along with periods of rain. Rain may fall heavy at times with a rumble of thunder possible as well.
Showers end Friday night and we turn cooler Saturday with a lingering shower. An upper low will move overhead Sunday and Monday, bringing highs into the 40s and low 50s with a spot shower chance.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.