SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We’ve got a toasty October afternoon in progress today with temperatures maxing out in the middle 70s for most! Temperatures in Springfield are over 15 degrees above normal for this time of year, but we should stay well shy of the record, which is 85 set back in 1979.
A passing warm front will bring more moisture into the area tonight. Clouds increase this evening and skies turn cloudy with some fog, drizzle or mist possible. Even a shower or two may occur through sunrise. Temperatures return to the middle and upper 50s.
Our warm temperature trend continues Friday, but we won’t be quite as toasty with highs returning to the 60s to near 70 in the lower valley. We start the day with cloudy skies, which should break up a bit later in the afternoon. Skies turn partly cloudy for a time during the evening with a light southeasterly breeze lingering.
Winds shift southwest Saturday ahead of an approaching cold front. It will be another day with highs nearing 70 in the valley, however the higher terrain is looking cooler with lower to middle 60s more likely. The front comes through in the afternoon with a low risk for a spot shower, otherwise we see a mix of clouds and sun. Once we get behind the front, wind shifts northwest and much cooler air rushes in.
Sunday will feel more like October as morning lows dip into the 30s-possibly near freezing in spots. High pressure will give us a mainly sunny sky with a light northerly breeze and sunny skies. Clouds increase heading into Monday as a warm front comes into New England. This will bring temperatures back to the 60s and keep skies mostly cloudy. Shower chances increase in the evening through Tuesday morning as a cold front comes through. A wave of low pressure may bring another round of soaking rain Wednesday, followed by cooler temps and drier weather to end the week.
