SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Clouds hang tough this evening as a warm front lifts to the north. We are not expecting any wet weather, just lingering overcast. Temperatures should dip back to the mid-40s later tonight, but should rise behind the warm front. Wednesday morning we will get some partial clearing and start the day around 50 degrees.
Thursday will be a nice one across western Mass with sun and clouds mixed and highs soaring into the middle 60s. The high temperature record in Springfield is 70, which we likely won’t reach, but could get close. Wind out of the south-southwest will increase to around 10 mph with gusts to 20mph during the day.
A cold front will bring scattered showers after 7pm through the overnight. Most pick up around a quarter of an inch of rain and some in the Berkshires and hill towns may see wet weather end as snow with minor to no accumulation on grass.
Temperatures fall fast with the passing of this cold front and we will end up in the 30s by Friday morning with a gusty breeze out of the northwest. Lake effect rain and snow showers are possible Friday, especially in the Berkshires and hill towns. The valley looks mainly dry with sun and clouds and chilly, blustery conditions.
High pressure builds Friday night, allowing wind to lighten and temperatures to plummet to either side of 20 degrees. Saturday looks dry and chilly with good sunshine and light breezes, then high clouds will return later in the day. A southerly flow returns Sunday, bringing temperatures back to around 50 degrees under a mainly cloudy sky.
Showers move in Sunday night and Monday with a passing warm and cold front. The prospects of a large coastal storm look remote with many models now keeping the low father out to sea. Chilly temperatures and a few spotty showers are possible through mid-week.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
