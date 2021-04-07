SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Another gorgeous day for western Mass!
Clouds will increase tonight and remain partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Temperatures will drop back through the 50s before midnight, then bottom out in the upper 30s to mid 40s by sunrise.
Surface high pressure will keep out weather dry again Thursday with light breezes out of the northeast. Skies may be mostly cloudy at times here in western Mass, but we should end up with a nice mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. Temperatures will once again jump into the 60s to around 70 in the CT River Valley!
Unseasonably warm weather continues through Saturday for western Mass with highs in the 60s to near 70 thanks to an upper level ridge overhead. Breezes remain fairly light to even calm, which will really help us feel the warmth! Expect sunshine and clouds Friday and a bit more cloud cover than sun on Saturday.
An area of low pressure to our west will approach New England later this weekend, increasing our chances for rain on Sunday. Showers may hold off until later in the day, but a soaking (and beneficial) rain is possible. Overcast skies both Sunday and Monday will keep temperatures cooler with highs back to the 50s.
Our weather pattern in the upper levels continues to feature a block and New England will linger under clouds with spotty shower chances much of next week. Temperatures should end up near or slightly above normal most of the week here in western Mass.
