Springfield(WGGB/WSHM) - An upper level ridge west of New England continues to hang on tight, keeping temperatures well above normal again today. Highs have returned to the lower and middle 80s for most under a mostly sunny sky. There have been a few isolated showers popping up in the southern Green Mountains this afternoon and one could move south into Berkshire or Franklin Counties.
Most remain dry through the evening with fair skies and temperatures falling back into the 70s and 60s. Another beauty! Temperatures cool back to around 50 by sunrise with fair to partly cloudy skies. A spot shower is possible overnight, but chances are slim.
Friday is looking mainly dry and very warm with highs hitting middle 80s again in many spots. Breezes continue out of the south and skies are looking partly cloudy. A spot shower may pop up in the afternoon, but chances for rain remain low.
Summer-like heat continues into this weekend for southern New England with highs looking a but warmer for Saturday now. Despite more clouds, temperatures may return to the middle 80s for many. A few showers and a thunderstorm are looking possible in the afternoon and early evening.
Sunday gets down right hot with upper 80s looking likely in the valley and higher dew points breaking 60. Much of the day looks dry, but a strong front will approach in the evening with widespread showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be strong-something to watch.
Behind a departing cold front, cooler, drier air rushes back to New England Sunday night. Temperatures should drop into the 40s by Monday morning after highs hit near 90 Sunday afternoon! Monday is looking very comfortable and seasonable with highs back to the 70s under some high clouds.Nice weather continues Tuesday with lingering clouds, but highs in the middle to upper 70s and dry weather.
Another big (but brief) warm up coming Wednesday with some upper 80s possible, then a chance for evening thunderstorms. Drier, cooler air follows for Thursday.
