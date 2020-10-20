SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Clouds continue to linger across most of New England this afternoon and not much change is expected for tonight. A cold front drifts across New England tonight, dipping into western Mass briefly, then rising back north as a warm front. This will keep the overnight mild and cloudy with lows in the lower to middle 50s. Patchy fog, a shower or some drizzle is possible.
A warm front will continue moving northward Wednesday, which will help bring some breaks of sun in the afternoon. Expect clouds, fog and a shower or two in the morning, then partly to mostly cloudy skies later in the day with highs returning to the low 70s in the Pioneer Valley. A southwesterly breeze will also increase for the afternoon with some gusts to 15mph.
Unseasonably warm weather continues through Saturday for western Mass. Temperatures on Thursday should be the warmest of the week with highs hitting low to middle 70s thanks to an upper level ridge off the Mid-Atlantic coast. We will also get good sunshine Thursday as surface high pressure builds to our north.
A backdoor cold front will bring in a shot of cooler air for Friday, but we will still end up in the upper 60s, which is 5+ degrees above normal for mid-October. Scattered clouds will be around Friday and we end up with another very nice day.
Our weekend begins mild with highs in the low 70s Saturday ahead of an approaching cold front. This front is stronger than what we’ve seen during the week and will bring a dramatic change in air mass over the weekend. Expect sun and clouds Saturday with more clouds at night as the front comes into New England. A shower or two is possible Saturday night, but it’s not looking like we get much. Skies clear out Sunday morning with lows dipping to around 40, then highs climb to the mid-50s in the afternoon. Next week is looking more unsettled with better rain chances on tap for Monday and Tuesday.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
