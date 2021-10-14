SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Temperatures soared into the middle and upper 70s today across the Pioneer Valley! We look to end the week on a very warm note, then some changes come our way this weekend.
Tonight as will see partly to mostly cloudy skies with areas of fog returning through sunrise. Temperatures fall back to the lower and middle 50s through sunrise.
Friday will be another very warm day with temperatures returning to the middle and upper 70s for the valley and low to middle 70s in the hills. Morning fog burns off quickly and we should get some sun mixing with scattered clouds. Breezes remain light out of the south and humidity remains moderate. A spot shower can’t be ruled out, but most remain dry thanks to high pressure.
A warm front passes by Friday night, bringing a chance for a few showers and lots of clouds. Humidity will be on the rise once the front passes through and Saturday will be an unusually muggy and warm day with highs returning to the middle 70s. Expect a gusty breeze as well with southerly wind gusting to 20-35mph throughout the day and night. Much of Saturday looks cloudy, but dry with a low shower risk in the afternoon. Rain comes in with the front sometime after 4-5pm and will exit close to midnight. Some isolated strong wind gusts and thunder are possible as the front moves in.
Wind lightens Saturday night, then shifts westward behind the cold front and increases Sunday, ushering in a much cooler, drier air mass. In the upper levels, a trough builds in with cooler air that will linger into early next week.
Temperatures during the day will be near and below normal Sunday and especially Monday, then temperatures moderate mid-week. We stay breezy both days with scattered clouds and a spot shower in the hills and Berkshires. Sunny skies looking likely Tuesday and Wednesday.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
