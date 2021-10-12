SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A gorgeous day across western Mass with unseasonably warm temperatures reaching the mid-70s for many! After another foggy start, we saw a good amount of sunshine with a light southerly breeze through the afternoon.
Tonight, skies remain mostly clear to partly cloudy and more fog is on tap overnight through Wednesday morning. Temperatures return to the upper 40s to low 50s with calm wind.
High pressure will give us another nice day Wednesday with early fog burning off quickly. Skies stay mostly sunny to partly cloudy most of the day with a southwesterly breeze bringing temperatures back to the lower and middle 70s. A spot shower is possible Wednesday night with a passing upper level disturbance along with more fog.
The end of the week remains warm as a ridge of high pressure dominates the East. Surface high pressure will give us partly cloudy skies again Thursday with more clouds building in Thursday night and Friday. Humidity will also be on the rise at the end of the week as a warm front moves to the north and southerly flows increase ahead of a strong cold front.
Rain is looking likely with our next cold front, set to arrive Saturday evening and night. This is a potent system coming through, so breezes pick up Saturday ahead of the front along with the threat for showers. It stays warm and humid into Saturday night, then a period of heavier rain is expected as the front moves in. Some thunder can’t be ruled out as the main line comes through.
Behind the front, temperatures take a big dip and highs return to the 60s Sunday to Tuesday with clear skies, refreshing air and a healthy breeze. If wind can lighten at night, our overnight temperatures may dip into the upper 30s in spots early next week.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.