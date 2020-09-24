SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- High pressure will give us another cool night tonight with temperatures returning to the upper 40s and low 50s. Skies stay partly cloudy to mostly clear overnight with wind becoming calm.
Friday will be another toasty day with more sunshine expected. Temperatures should max out in the lower 80s across the Pioneer Valley with light breezes out of the west and southwest. Humidity remains low to end the week, but should begin climbing over the weekend.
Remnants of tropical storm Beta will pass to our south with only some high clouds reaching southern New England again Saturday. Some models try to bring a few light showers in Saturday night, but chances are pretty low and we should stay rain-free through Sunday. Dew points will begin climbing late Saturday evening though and the keep rising through Monday. Temperatures max out in the low 80s Sunday afternoon with sun and clouds and dew points in the 60s.
Our weather pattern changes for next week and after a worsening drought status, this is good news for New England. Shower chances increase Monday and another round of showers is looking possible Tuesday into Wednesday morning with some passing cold fronts. Dew points look to fall back to the comfortable range Wednesday afternoon behind the front and Thursday is looking dry and cooler.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
