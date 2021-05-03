SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - After a nice start this morning, skies are now cloudy and showers are moving in. Rain will eventually beat out the dry air in place and showers are looking more likely this evening and tonight.
A weak area of low pressure will move along a warm front in our area, bringing periods of rain overnight. Temperatures fall into the upper 40s to low 50s with light northeasterly breezes.
Morning rain will taper off to a few showers by Tuesday afternoon. Expect a cloudy and cooler day with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s with a light northeasterly breeze. Spotty drizzle can’t be ruled out in the afternoon.
Our unsettled weather pattern continues through much of the week with a few weak surface lows and fronts moving through. An upper level trough will help to keep our weather on the cooler side this weekend and weekend as well.
Scattered showers return Tuesday night and Wednesday with a chance for some rumbles of thunder. A cold front will move through Wednesday morning, bringing showers and a few thunderstorms. A few showers remain possible into the afternoon, but it won’t be a washout. Temperatures remain cool.
Thursday is looking like the nicest day of the week with mostly sunny skies on tap. Temperatures should get into the lower to middle 60s, which is still cooler than average for early May-a trend we’ve got going all week long.
Our next round of showers may involve a coastal storm for the end of the week. A chance of showers is there for Friday evening into early Saturday. Patchy clouds and a threat for an isolated shower continue over the weekend as well as cool temperatures.
