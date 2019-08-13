SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’ve seen a mild and humid day here in western Mass with occasional showers. The bulk of flooding rain has luckily stayed well to our south, affecting the south coastline, Cape and Islands. To our north, a cold front is bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms to northern New England, but this front continues moving south and will come into western Mass later this evening.
From 6pm to around midnight, scattered showers are more likely across western Mass along with a spot thunderstorm. Severe weather is not expected, but some downpours are possible due to the very humid air mass overhead. After midnight, things begin to dry out and skies may partially clear. Temperatures return to the middle 60s for most with a muggy feel.
Wednesday will be a less humid day, but a shower or two is still possible as low-pressure passes to our east. We will see patchy clouds mixing with sunshine along with a northeasterly breeze. Temperatures look to hover around normal with highs in the lower to middle 80s.
Our weather pattern this week is being driven by a zonal flow of the jet stream, which will send weak disturbances through southern New England. Rain chances are quite low Wednesday and Thursday, but a spot afternoon shower will still be possible. Friday is looking a bit more unsettled with a stronger disturbance passing through and showers may be more scattered in nature.
An upper level ridge begins to build into the northeast over the weekend, bringing in warmer, more humid air. Spotty late-day showers and thunderstorms look possible both Saturday and Sunday. We will also get some sun in the mix-especially Sunday-which will bring temps well into the 80s. A cold front approaches Monday, so expect a hot, humid day with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Drier, more seasonable air looks to move in behind the front for Tuesday.
