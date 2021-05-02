SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Temperatures will run on the mild side the next several days but it will also be a bit unsettled with chances for showers Monday-Wednesday.
Skies remain mostly cloudy tonight and we will also see the chance for some showers. Lows tonight will fall back into the upper 40s and lower 50s.
The first week of May is looking unsettled with shower chances virtually each day. Weak low pressure will keep skies cloudy Monday and bring a chance for showers by the afernoon and also another chance for showers on Tuesday. Both days are looking seasonably mild with a shot at low 70s and some periods of dry, but cloudy weather. A better chance for widespread showers arrives Wednesday, then we trend a bit cooler but closer to seasonable through the end of the week.
Thursday, weak high pressure builds and keeps us dry briefly -- may turn out to be the pick of the week with daytime highs in the middle 60s and mostly sunny skies. We do turn a bit breezy again on Wednesday and Thursday, and we'll also be closely watching the potential for a coastal storm that may impact the region on Friday into Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.