SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Showers will linger into Saturday morning, but will end early. It is looking like a mainly dry day, but clouds will hang tough. The best chance for a little clearing will occur later in the afternoon and early evening and any sunshine will help temperatures warm to the upper 60s to near 70 in the valley. Overall, temperatures should make it into the 60s for everyone, even the hill towns.
Another area of low pressure will pass off the Mid-Atlantic coast Saturday night through Sunday, bringing back a chance for rain. There has been some hint at the low passing a bit further south of western Mass and keeping the heavier rain out of our area. For now, shower chances are still likely, but there’s hope that it may not end up being a washout. Clouds and showers will keep Sunday cool again with highs back to the 50s.
A ridge of high pressure returns early next week and we finally get a little sunshine in our forecast! A mix of sun and clouds is expected Monday with highs around 70, then Tuesday temps approach mid-70s! A cold front will move south into our area by Tuesday evening with more clouds and a slight risk for showers. We turn cooler behind the front and temps fall back to the 60s Wednesday with partly cloudy skies. A frontal boundary lingers to our south Thursday and Friday, keeping our weather cool and unsettled.
