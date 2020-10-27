SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Clouds have hung tough again today and clouds linger tonight as well. Temperatures did get close to normal with most hitting the lower to middle 50s this afternoon with a cool, but light north wind.
Tonight, an upper level disturbance will swing across New England, bringing a chance for showers, especially close to sunrise. Showers look to linger through maybe 9 or 10am with early low temps hitting the low 40s for many.
Wednesday afternoon will dry out with some breaks of sun possible. Temperatures return to the lower and middle 50s with a light southwesterly breeze. High clouds will work back in Wednesday night ahead of our end of the week storm system.
Remnants of Zeta and an upper level low will bring a period of soaking rain to western Mass Thursday. A few showers are possible in the morning depending on the forward speed of the storm, but most of the steady rain will arrive by the afternoon and continue Thursday night, heavy at times.
Low pressure will move off the Mid-Atlantic coast and pass just southeast of Nantucket Friday morning. At this point, rain will be changing to snow in the high terrain as colder air dives in. Rain may change to snow for a time in the valley as well, then precip ends in the afternoon. We won’t be feeling ready to talk snow amounts until Wednesday night or Thursday. Gusty wind is also looking likely Friday for New England with northeast gusts to 20-30mph.
A very cold air mass rolls in Friday night and by Saturday morning, many will be in the teens and low 20s! Skies will clear out and Saturday is looking bright with sunny skies. It will be a chilly day with highs in the 40s, then after sunset, we get cold for trick or treating. Sunday will warm back into the 50s as a strong southwest flow increases ahead of our next cold front, which will bring showers Sunday night into Monday morning.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.