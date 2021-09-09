SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A strong cold front brought showers and a few storms last night, but now we just have left over light showers here and there so you still need the umbrella, in fact you will need it off and on through the day. It's A cool, humid feel this morning too with temps and dew points in the 60's.
Low pressure will develop along the nearly stalled cold front, and a batch of rain may move back through southern New England this afternoon-mainly in the Pioneer Valley and points east. Heavy rain and some thunder are possible, but severe storms are unlikely in western Mass. Rain will taper off this evening with partial clearing, as cooler, drier air works into the area. Temps will fall into the 50's by morning.
An upper level trough and surface high pressure system build tomorrow, bringing beautiful weather back to New England. Tomorrow will be breezy and pleasant with highs in the lower to middle 70s. Skies look mainly sunny with a slight risk for a pop-up shower in the afternoon, especially in the hills. We turn chilly, fall-like tomorrow night with lows bottoming out in the 40s.
Our weekend looks great with a fall-like day Saturday and more of a summer feel Sunday. Both days look rain-free with a nice breeze and good sunshine. Saturday will be dry and crisp with highs in the middle 70's, but humidity creeps up Sunday afternoon and evening ahead of an approaching cold front. Highs will come up above 80. This front moves through Sunday night into Monday with a shower or two.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
