SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An unsettled weather pattern will be setting up this week with a few chances for rain. Weak low pressure will keep skies mostly cloudy today and bring a chance for showers later this afternoon lasting into tomorrow morning. Most of the day will be dry, but grab the umbrella for later today. Temperatures will top off mainly in the 60's, cooler to the east and warmer to the west.
Showers may linger into tomorrow morning, but we should dry with clouds lingering. Temperatures will likely be on the cooler side with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s in the valley. Like today, tomorrow will be cool east, much cool with highs near 50 in Boston, while it's in the 70's to our west, across southwest New York stat. We will be on the cool side of a stationary front draped to our west. This front will be move through as a cold front on Wednesday bring a round of showers, downpours and a few thunderstorms. Wednesday will likely be the wettest day of the week.
Behind the front we dry out with a return to sunshine on Thursday. It will likely be the pick of the week with highs in the lower 60's. It will be bright, but rather breezy and cool.
There are signs that a coastal storm will develop off shore late Friday into Saturday impacting southern New England. Something to watch, but way to early for details.
