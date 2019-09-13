SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The countdown to fall continues and we are feeling more fall-like today for sure. We keep very nice weather this evening across western Mass with another cool night ahead. Temperatures return to the 40s for many overnight under a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky. A light southeasterly breeze will continue as well, helping to bring in more clouds by sunrise. We will have a fantastic view of the full Harvest moon tonight!
A warm front approaches early Saturday, which will help turn skies mostly cloudy and dew points will be on the rise. The morning should feel cool and comfortable, but we should gradually feel more humid throughout the day and dew points max out in the 60s Saturday evening ahead of a cold front. As this front approaches, scattered to spotty showers will move through. Far from a washout, but showers will be around later in the afternoon and evening. The afternoon will also be breeze with some 20mph gusts.
Showers may linger into the first part of the night, but we are dry by Sunday morning. Sunday becomes less humid throughout the day, but also a bit warmer with high temperatures hitting near 80 in the afternoon. We will see plenty of sunshine in the afternoon as well!
Canadian high pressure builds into New England early next week, which will bring back more fall-like temperatures and humidity. Dew points look to hover in the 40s and 50s most of the week, allowing for cool nights. Expect a mix of sun and clouds Monday, then sunny skies are likely from Tuesday to Thursday! Temperatures should end up in the 60s in the hills to lower 70s in the valley, with a warmer trend toward the end of the week.
