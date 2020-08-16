SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Our unsettled weather pattern looks to stick around for one more day with a chance for some spot showers today before drier air moves in Tuesday and sticks around for the majority of the work week.
There is the chance for a spot shower this evening otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies with lows dropping back into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Monday will once again feature a fair amount of clouds but we also should work in some breaks of sun. There will be the chance for a few showers, perhaps a thunderstorm as we head toward the late afternoon into the evening. Highs will top out in the upper 70s to around 80.
Tuesday to Friday will be warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s due to wind shifting out of the west. High pressure will give us mainly sunny skies with refreshing air in place Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures falling into the upper 50s to around 60 at night.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.