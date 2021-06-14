SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a stormy morning with downpours and thunderstorms moving through the valley. Some spots picked up over 2" of rainfall along with lots of thunder and lightning.
Clouds will stick around this afternoon with a few more spotty showers, and downpours. Temperatures will stay mainly in the 60's. Another cluster of showers and thunderstorms will likely move through this evening. Severe weather across New York and Penn. will develop then weaken as it heads into western Mass, but will likely hold together for more soakers and some lightning.
Rain ends overnight, but tonight will remain cool and muggy with patchy fog. Things remain unsettled tomorrow, but we'll see some sunshine mixed in with a few showers and a possible a few thunderstorms. Temperatures will reach into the middle 70's. It will be increasingly more humid tomorrow, out ahead of an approaching cold front. A storm or two has the potential to be strong tomorrow afternoon, but the biggest threat continues to be rain and lightning.
The passage of the cold front will dry us out for the rest of the week. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will feature, sunny, dry comfortable conditions. Temps will top off in the 70's, then we turn warmer into the lower 80's on Friday.
It will turn warm and muggy for Saturday with a few showers and storms. Right now it looks as though we dry out for Father's Day with comfortable conditions.
