SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We woke up to some loud rumbles of thunder this morning as showers and storms blew through western Mass. An upper level system will continue to bring the threat for showers and thunderstorms through late Tuesday.
There is another upper level disturbance swinging through New York this afternoon and will swing through western Mass this evening with showers and thunderstorms. Some thunder is expected, but severe storms are looking unlikely for us.
A few showers will be around overnight, otherwise we remain cool and a bit muggy with patchy fog and cloudy skies. Temperatures drop back to around 60.
A third wave of upper level energy will swing through western Mass on Tuesday, keeping the chance for showers and storms going. Occasional showers will be possible at any point Tuesday, but the thunderstorm threat should be sometime in the afternoon. If any strong storms develop, some gusty wind and small hail will be a concern. Temperatures warm into the 70s with a solid muggy feel ahead of an approaching cold front.
Gorgeous weather for mid-June returns Wednesday as high pressure builds to our northwest. We return to refreshing air and sunny skies with seasonable temperatures in the middle to upper 70s. This nice stretch will continue through Friday with highs returning to around 80. Expect sunshine and warm temps during the day, and cool, crisp nights. Thursday morning we could see a few upper 40s!
This weekend for Father’s Day, Juneteenth and the start to summer, we will see a mixed bag of weather. Saturday is looking warm and humid with highs hitting lower to middle 80s. We look to start partly cloudy, but a strong cold front will bring a threat for showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon. There may be a severe risk here, so check in with updated forecasts. Behind the front, we are mostly sunny, seasonably warm and dry for Sunday!
