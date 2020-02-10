SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Showers this evening will come to an end and the first part of our night is looking mostly dry. A front remains stalled to our south overnight and another wave of low pressure will pass along it. This will allow precip to move back in overnight, beginning as a light wintry mix of snow, sleet and rain. Temperatures will range in the upper 20s to low 30s overnight.
Tuesday morning begins with some slippery spots in the hills and mainly wet roads in the valley. Light rain may mix with snow/sleet early (even some freezing drizzle), then everyone goes to light rain showers. Wet weather ends by Noon or so, then we are dry for the afternoon and evening. High temperatures get back to the middle and upper 30s under a cloudy sky.
High pressure builds in Tuesday night and Wednesday is looking dry with a mix of sun and clouds. We begin colder with morning temps in the 20s, but end up in the low 40s in the lower valley by the afternoon. High pressure moves offshore Wednesday night and low pressure moving in from the southwest will bring another round of wet and wintry precip for Thursday.
A wintry mix is likely late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Some ice is looking possible, especially in the hills after a brief shot of snow. Snow accumulations may reach 2-4 inches along and north of Rt. 2, then lower amounts the farther south you travel. Hazardous travel is certainly possible in the morning. The valley should see any mixing go to rain during the morning, but the hilltowns may continue to see ice into the early afternoon.
Strong high pressure will build into the Northeast Friday and Saturday, with dry, but very cold air. Friday looks breezy with high temperatures in the teens to low 20s. If wind can become calm Friday night, temperatures may fall below 0 for many-especially where there is a good snowpack! Saturday stays frigid with highs in the 20s and sunshine. A disturbance may bring a few rain and/or snow showers Sunday, but chances are low for now.
