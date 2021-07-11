SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Low level clouds in the overnight hours have kept Western Mass relatively warm. Overnight lows bottomed out in the low-mid 60s for most except in Berkshire County and some hill towns where skies cleared and temperatures dipped into the 50s.
Dew points are in the 50s and 60s as well so some patchy fog developed overnight but overall visibility was a pretty limited concern. We may see fog develop again overnight tonight, with pretty similar lows in the 60s.
Latest model runs are all in pretty good agreement that the first half of today is mostly dry. Aside from sprinkles or spot showers, we look to stay warm and cloudy through about 5pm. Daytime highs today will settle in the middle 70s to near 80 degrees. A warm front will bring light-moderate rainfall overnight tonight picking up in intensity on Monday. There is the potential for some imbedded thunderstorms but biggest threats here are for flooding with so many rivers and streams near flood stage or just below from all of the recent rain. I would expect flood watches to be issued.
The Monday morning commute will be a soggy one, you may want to allow for some extra time and watch out for ponding or localized flooding on roadways especially in low lying areas or near bodies of water. The heaviest of the precip will be along the MA/NH/VT borders where a pretty impressive setup is in place in by July standards in terms of moisture and strong scale forcing. Rainfall amounts will decrease sharply southward, but still another solid 1-2" expected for most.
Keep that rain gear handy! Our unsettled weather pattern unfortunately does continue. Daily isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely though aside from Monday no washouts are expected for now. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler on Monday and Tuesday as north-northeasterly breezes will keep us firmly parked in the 70s. We'll see a mid-late week warm up with the return of southerly flow come Wednesday. But as temperatures rise back into the 80s to near 90 degrees, humidity will be back on the rise too. A summer like feel will return to Western Mass by the weekend, with oppressive 70+ degree dew points.
