SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Flash Flood Watch has been extended for all of Western Mass through 11pm Sunday evening, including Berkshire County to our west and Worcester County to our east. Storm reports have been mostly confined to flooded and impassable roadways, with Areal Flood Warnings for parts of Western Mass this morning. Only one report of a downed tree from thunderstorm wind damage in Southwick. If you encounter a flooded roadway, seek an alternate route.
We got up to 89 degrees yesterday at Westover in Chicopee, with the storms holding off until later in the day giving them more time to brew and grow. The slow moving storms dropped a tremendous amount of rain in some areas. Impressive rainfall rates of up to 1" per half hour were reported with training, or repetitive storms setting up in the same location.
We briefly dried things out in the evening hours, but you may have been awoken by thunder in the middle of the night. Another batch of heavy rain and thunderstorms pushed through in the overnight hours, with most locations as of this morning picking up an additional 1-2" with isolated amounts up to 3-4"+. Tacking on those rainfall totals, 2021 is now the rainiest July on record at both Westover in Chicopee and Westfield - Barnes.
The threat for showers will continue on Sunday as the front moves to the south coast under mainly cloudy skies and cooler conditions. Temps will stay in the 70s and it will remain muggy. Sufficient moisture and instability will be in place in the afternoon hours to support organized convection with bullish rainfall rates similar to what we saw yesterday. Isolated strong to severe storms will be a secondary concern to heavy rainfall which could trigger more flash flooding.
Monday, finally instability and moisture will be on the decline and we may even see some late day sunshine. The area of low pressure will continue to meander bringing us just a slight risk for spot showers. Mainly overcast conditions will keep us cooler on Monday with highs only in the 70s.
Another front approaches from the north with some showers and storms for Tuesday and Wednesday. So our unsettled weather pattern does look to remain through mid-week. For those who are sick of it, by late-week there are signs of a cooler, less humid air mass with more promising sunshine as we head into the weekend.
