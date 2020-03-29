SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a cool, damp end to the weekend and it looks like the unsettled weather pattern will linger into the start of the work week.
We will see periods of showers, drizzle and fog linger into tonight. We showers becoming more scattered into the overnight. Lows will fall back into the upper 30s to around 40
Monday will stay dreary as an upper level low passes to our north. Occasional showers are expected in the afternoon. Temperatures remain near normal with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Monday night some areas could see a transition to a mix of snow/rain or even all snow. That could lead to some scattered coatings on grassy surfaces in the higher elevations of Franklin and Berkshire county. Tuesday should dry out, but clouds and cool temps linger.
April looks to begin with near and below normal temperatures for the Northeast due to a negative North Atlantic Oscillation-something we didn’t see much of at all during winter. This pattern also tends to keep the Northeast busy with weather. Wednesday-Thursday there is a risk for another coastal storm, which at this point is a low risk. With this set up in place, if the storm tracks close enough to bring wet weather, it could be cold rain or even wet snow. Something to watch.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
