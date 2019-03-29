SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Gloomy and showery is a good way to describe the afternoon. The rain didn’t amount to much, but it was enough to be a nuisance. Temperatures hovered in the upper 40s all afternoon. With the drier conditions before sunset, don’t be surprised if we tack on a few extra degrees before temperatures slowly fall overnight.
It’ll be mild overnight – mid-to-low 40s for lows. There may be a few sprinkles early Saturday, but the overall trend is dry. The mild start to Saturday primes us for warm afternoon. If Springfield can string together a few back-to-back hours of sunshine, highs will reach well into the upper 60s.
A cold front will bring a round of showers or even a period of rain on Sunday. It will start mild with temperatures in the middle 50s with a bit of sunshine. A cold front will swing through by late morning, dropping temperatures back into the 40s by the afternoon. Rain could be briefly heavy at times. Behind the front, it will become breezy and chilly with temperatures down into the 20s by Monday morning.
The start of April is looking dry, chilly, and breezy with temperatures in the 40s for Monday. Fortunately, sunshine will be abundant despite the seasonably cool feel.
A coastal storm will develop off shore on Tuesday. Right now looks to pass out-to-sea, with only minor windy impacts. If this trend continues, the first way of April looks to be mostly dry. A milder feel will arrive towards the end of the week.
