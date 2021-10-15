SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A warm front nearby is keeping a good amount of clouds around this afternoon and tonight along with a few showers here and there. The chance for a shower continues tonight and overnight as this front slowly moves through.
Warm, muggy conditions will also continue into tonight with lows near 60. Patchy fog is possible, otherwise we stay partly to mostly cloudy.
Unseasonably warm and humid Saturday as we are ahead of a strong cold front. Temperatures return to the lower and middle 70s with dew points rising toward the mid-60s! Breezy with a South wind around 10-20mph and occasional gusts around 30-35mph, especially just before the front arrives in the evening. After a spot shower in the morning, most of Saturday looks dry until the cold front comes in. A period of rain and a few strong to severe storms are possible from 5pm through 10pm. Rainfall amounts should reach a half inch for most-with a little more in any storms.
Behind the cold front, wind will shift west-northwest and increase again Sunday. Cooler, refreshing air will rush in and temperatures return to normal Sunday and 50s Monday. Gusty breezes will likely produce a few lake-effect showers that drift into the hill towns and possibly the valley Sunday and Monday afternoons, but many will see dry weather.
A trough begins lifting out mid-week, allowing temperatures to begin warming back above normal. If wind becomes calm Monday night, we could wake up to some frost Tuesday morning, then highs climb back to the 60s with full sun. Wednesday and Thursday both look mild and dry, then shower chances increase for the end of the week.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
