SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This afternoon will remain fantastic with lots of blue sky and sunshine. Temperatures will reach into the low to middle 70's. October at it's finest! As High pressure continues to move offshore, a stronger south-southwesterly breeze will increase to 20-30 mph.
Clouds increase tonight ahead of a cold front that will slowly move through tomorrow. We stay cool tomorrow due to the clouds along with scattered showers. Showers transition to a steadier, heavier rain tomorrow afternoon and night as a coastal low develops along the front and moves northward.
The coastal low doesn’t look quite as intense at this point, which is good news for the wind situation. We should get a fairly good soaking in western Mass, with 1-2 inches possible. We turn breezy behind the low Saturday with some gusts to 30mph. The heaviest rain looks to fall Friday night, winding down early on Saturday morning then will taper off quickly as the low races north. Skies turn sunny by Saturday afternoon and we stay chilly with highs in the 50s.
Sunday will be nice with quieter weather on tap. We'll likely have a frosty start with some spots dropping into the 20s, but it will be seasonable with highs in the low 60s under a mix of sun and clouds.
A subtropical ridge off the Southeast coast will allow for another warm up early next week. We will see a series of disturbances and fronts passing to our north early next week, which will keep some clouds around but only a slight risk for a shower. Temperatures may get back to the low 70s by Tuesday and Wednesday too.
