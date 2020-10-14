SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We’ve seen a top 10 weather day across western Mass with sunny skies, a nice breeze and seasonably warm temperatures!
High pressure will keep us dry with clear skies tonight, allowing temperatures to drop quickly. Wind becomes light and variable and temperatures bottom out in the upper 30s to low 40s by sunrise.
Thursday will get even warmer with highs possibly reaching mid-70s in the Pioneer Valley! High pressure moves offshore Thursday, allowing for a stronger south-southwesterly breeze gusting to 20=30mph. We should see a mainly sunny sky after a few morning clouds from a passing warm front.
A cold front approaches Friday, bringing back cloudy skies. We stay cool due to the overcast along with scattered showers. Showers transition to a steadier, heavier rain Friday afternoon and night as a coastal low develops along the front and moves northward.
The coastal low doesn’t look too intense at this point, which is good news for the wind situation. We should get a fairly good soaking in western Mass, especially east of 91 with 1-2 inches possible. We turn breezy behind the low Saturday with some gusts to 30mph. The heaviest rain looks to fall Friday night through early Saturday morning, then will taper off quickly as the low races north. Skies turn sunny by Saturday afternoon and we stay chilly with highs in the 50s.
Sunday will be the nicer day over the weekend with quieter weather on tap. We will see a seasonable day with highs in the low 60s and a mix of sun and clouds. A subtropical ridge off the Southeast coast will allow for another warm up early next week. We will see a series of disturbances and fronts passing to our north early next week, which will keep clouds around and only a slight risk for a shower. Temperatures may get back to the low 70s by Tuesday and Wednesday.
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
