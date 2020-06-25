SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Do you feel the drier air in place for today? Behind the mostly rain-free cold front passage yesterday, less muggy air has been spilling into New England, setting us up for what has been a very nice afternoon. Highs will top out in the middle 80s, with dew points in the 50s. Factor in a bit of a southwesterly wind, and it's been beautiful.
Tomorrow will look very similar to today - mostly sunny, warm, and low humidity. There is a slight chance for a stray pop-up shower in the afternoon, but that would be very isolated.
Due to the fact we've been so incredibly dry over the seven weeks, the next couple of days do have an elevated fire risk. Any fires that get started would have a tendency to spread.
Additionally, for the first time since July 10, 2018, parts of Massachusetts are in a moderate drought, including nearly all of western Mass. Over the last seven weeks, Westover ARB is running a rainfall deficit of 3.6". Now the concern shifts to when western Mass does get rain, that it's not too heavy that it just runs off and not absorbed into the ground.
There is a chance for some rain on Saturday as a storm system moves closer to southern New England. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s as clouds build in the afternoon. Showers and storms arrive for the evening into early Sunday.
Sunday afternoon into Monday will be mainly dry with temperatures in the 80s.
Into next week, there are rain chance for Tuesday and Wednesday. Let's hope that western Mass can squeeze out at least a little bit as we enter into July.
