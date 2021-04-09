SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - High pressure overhead gave us a chilly start, but another warm afternoon with highs returning to the low 70s for most!
Now that this high has shifted farther east, our winds have shift southwesterly and high/mid level clouds continue to build in. Skies look partly to mostly cloudy this evening and overnight, so we won’t get as cool. Most locations see temps bottom out in the 40s through sunrise Saturday. A stray sprinkle is even possible.
Southwesterly breezes continue Saturday, which will give us our final day of 70s in this stretch. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies and our weather looks dry. If you’re traveling, the South coast will be cooler, but the eastern coast will finally warm up thanks to the wind shift!
Our upper air pattern changes a bit this weekend, but the “traffic jam” continues. Numerous upper lows will be affecting our area next week, bringing more seasonable temperatures and more clouds. We also have some wet weather to talk about (finally) and showers are looking most likely later Sunday.
Skies look mainly cloudy Sunday with showers becoming more likely later in the day. Models are trending a bit lighter with rain totals unfortunately and some may not see any rain until Sunday night! Rain totals are looking like a tenth to quarter inch for us. It will get a bit breezy Sunday as well with gusts to 20-25mph at times and highs will end up in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Our weather next week looks fairly cloudy and seasonable with a few chances for rain. The best chance for showers looks to be Monday morning, then again Wednesday as upper level energy moves through from passing areas of low pressure.
