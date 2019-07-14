SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A cold front is pushing to our east and high pressure is building in. That will give us a warm and dry start to the work week before the humidity returns by the middle of the week.
We will have a few “leave the windows open” nights from Sunday to Tuesday as dry air stays in place. Temperatures should be the coolest of the week on Monday with highs in the middle 80s, then upper 80s to near 90 on Tuesday.
Heat and humidity are on the rise Wednesday, which may feel close to 100 degrees with temps in the lower to middle 90s and dew points nearing 70! A cold front will drape in from the north, bringing a chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms Wednesday evening, then scattered wet weather is possible Thursday and Friday as remnants of Barry near New England. It will be a very humid and hot end to the week. The hot and humid conditions could even stick around as we head into next weekend.
