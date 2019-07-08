SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A cold front brought storms with severe weather to western Mass. Saturday evening but now high pressure is bringing a much drier air mass and we have a great stretch of weather on the way!
Clouds will give way to sunshine as a week system passes to our south. We are not going to see any rain today and in fact the sky will go mainly sunny this afternoon. It will be warm but nice and dry with highs in the middle 80's.
Today through Wednesday will be warm and dry with plenty of sunshine. Humidity levels will stay low so although afternoon highs will reach into the mid to upper 80's to near 90 it will still be fairly comfortable. This will also allow us to cool off into the 50's over the next couple of nights. A cold front will approach the area late Thursday or Friday morning. It will become more humid as showers and thunderstorm chances increase.
