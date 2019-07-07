SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We saw a nice day to close out the weekend with plenty of sunshine, warm temperatures and comfortable levels of humidity. It looks like those conditions will be sticking around for the next few days.
Under mostly clear skies tonight lows will drop back into the lower to middle 50s so it looks like you can open up the windows tonight and give the air conditioners a break.
The warm and comfortable weather continues into Monday and Tuesday with highs in the middle to upper 80s but still with comfortable levels of humidity. We could see temperatures top out near 90 on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies. It will begin to turn more humid as we head into the later part of the week and the chances for showers and thunderstorms return as well.
