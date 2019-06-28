SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's a fantastic morning. We're starting cool and comfortable with temperatures in the 50's and lower 60's. With lots of sunshine temperatures will rise quickly and today will be another very warm but fairly dry day with highs climbing back to the upper 80s and lower 90's.
Clouds increase tonight ahead of an approaching warm front. This front swings to our north tomorrow morning with showers and a thunderstorm-most of which, pass by to our north. Dew points will climb into the humid and oppressive range by tomorrow afternoon with highs reaching mid-80s for most. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely tomorrow afternoon and evening with a passing cold front. A few storms may become strong to severe with damaging wind gusts.
An upper level low to our north Sunday will bring a batch of cold air to the upper levels of the atmosphere, fueling scattered showers and thunderstorms. There is a risk for gusty wind and hail with any storms and even showers that pass through. It will be cooler and less humid with temperatures in the mid to upper 70's.
Monday looks beautiful as dry, warm conditions slip in behind Sunday's system. Our next cold front will come into southern New England Tuesday with a chance for showers and thunderstorms, then we dry back out for Wednesday and the 4th. Temperatures remain warm with highs in the middle to upper 80s through Thursday, but with comfortable levels of humidity.
