SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM): Warm and humid conditions continue again today and into the weekend. All eyes shift towards Tropical Storm Henri as the storm approaches southern New England later Sunday and into Monday.
An upper level low to our west takes over today, changing our upper level wind flow out of the south. It will be a warm and humid end to the week with highs in the lower to middle 80s and dew points back around 70. A few showers are possible in the afternoon and evening, but they look very isolated. We won’t see a lot of sun to end the week either as patchy clouds hang tough.
A southerly flow and high levels of humidity continue over the weekend. Saturday begins dry with partly sunny skies, helping the day warm fast. Scattered showers and thunderstorms should develop in the afternoon and evening, but severe weather looks unlikely.
Sunday and Monday our focus shifts to Henri, which will become a hurricane sometime tonight or Friday. The track continues to bring the storm to southern New England, but the details are still fuzzy on who gets a direct impact. The most likely scenario right now suggests Henri moves toward or over the Cape and Islands, bringing rain, wind, coastal flooding, storm surge, etc. Inland and here in western Mass, the effects are much more uncertain. We may see showers or periods of rain Sunday and Monday along with some wind, but not necessarily damaging. The track will come into better focus over the next 24-48 hours, which will clarify our risk here.
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
