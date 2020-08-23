SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Our stretch of summer weather will continue as we close out the weekend and heading into the beginning of the new work week. There will also be a daily shower, thunderstorm chance today through Tuesday.
We will start out with sunshine this morning but will begin to see clouds bubble up this afternoon and there will be the chance for some afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Best chance for storms will be later this afternoon into early this evening and a isolated strong to severe storm can't be ruled out. The main threat with any storms would be gusty winds. Not everyone will see a storm today but it you do have outdoor plans keep an eye to the sky and be ready to head indoors. It will be a warm and humid day with temperatures in the upper 80s to around 90.
There will be the chance for a shower or thunderstorm this evening with skies becoming partly to mostly cloudy overnight. A mild, muggy night is on the way with lows falling into the middle and upper 60s.
The warm, humid air will linger into the start of the work week as well with temperatures in the upper 80s and dew points in the middle 60s Monday and Tuesday. There's the chance for a shower or thunderstorm on Monday afternoon but there better chance comes on Tuesday with an approaching cold front. Behind that front it turns cooler and less humid for the middle part of the week.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
