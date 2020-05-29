SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Today will be a lot like yesterday -- warm and humid. Ahead of an incoming cool front, temperatures will return to near 80°. An isolated shower or storm is possible this afternoon, but the best chance for a storm will arrive this evening into tonight.
A storm or two could be on the strong to severe side especially across Berkshire County. Storms will likely weaken as they drop down into the valley, but a gusty T'Storm can't be ruled out the first half of tonight.
The warm, humid air mass gets replaced with more comfortable conditions by tomorrow afternoon. Clouds will give way to sunshine with just a chance for a spot shower tomorrow. Tomorrow overall looks really nice as it turns cooler, drier, and windy.
Cool, refreshing air moves in late tomorrow. High pressure builds from the northwest, allowing overnight temperatures to fall into the 40s -- definitely a chance to open up the windows and give the A/C a break.
Highs stay on the cool, refreshing side for Sunday, only topping out near 70°. It looks like a beautiful day!
The first day of June will be unseasonably cool with temperatures only reaching into the mid to upper 60s. There may be a spot shower in the afternoon as an upper level disturbance moves through, but overall the day is looking good.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
