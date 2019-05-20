SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Showers and storms moved through parts of the area last night but now most of the shower activity has come to and end, for now. However there's plenty of clouds to greet you as you leave the house.
A feel of summer is in the air this morning with mild, muggy conditions. Temperatures are in the 60s and will come up into the 80s today as clouds give way to some sunshine.
Today is a First Warning Weather Day with the treat of scattered severe storms this afternoon. A strong southwesterly breezy will help to pump in the heat and humidity out ahead of a cold front.
Storms have the potential to produce wind gusts over 60 mph, large hail, flooding rain and frequent lightning. The chance for a tornado is low but can NOT be ruled out. The window of opportunity for getting hit with a storm is from about 2 pm to 8 pm.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of western Mass under a "slight risk" for severe thunderstorms today. Slight Risk is a 2 on the 1-5 scale (5 being the worst case)
The front will blow through this evening and behind it, it will turn much cooler and drier overnight. Tomorrow will be cool, dry and windy. It will be much more seasonable with temps in the 60's under a mixture of sunshine and clouds.
Wednesday looks great with lots of sunshine, less wind and seasonable May temperatures. Highs will reach into the lower 70's after starting out in the 40s.
The next chance of rain will arrive late Thursday into Thursday night followed by mainly dry conditions on Friday.
