SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today is a First Warning Weather Day as showers and thunderstorms are likely this afternoon into this evening. While the main threat is for torrential down pours, which could lead to street and poor drainage flooding, an isolated severe thunderstorm is also possible. Main threat with any severe storms is for damaging wind gusts.
It's a mild start out there this morning with temperatures in the lower 70s but it's also very humid as dew points are also in the lower 70s. We will see mostly cloudy skies for your Saturday after some morning sunshine but you will want to grab the umbrella as you leave the house. An approaching cold front will trigger showers and thunderstorms as we head into the afternoon. While coverage may be isolated at first, the shower and thunderstorms should become more numerous later this afternoon and into this evening.
The main threat is for slow moving down pours that could lead to street and poor drainage flooding. It's not out of the question that we could see an isolated severe storm with damaging wind gusts. Highs today will top out in the middle to upper 80s. Showers and thunderstorms will continue this evening before ending late. Some overnight clearing is likely but it will remain mild and muggy with lows in the middle to upper 60s.
Sunday is looking much better behind the cold front with mostly sunny skies and falling dew points. Highs on Sunday will top out in the lower to middle 80s. The warm and comfortable weather continues into Monday and Tuesday with highs in the middle to upper 80s but still with comfortable levels of humidity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.