SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Lots of clouds around this afternoon and evening, which is helping keep temperatures in the lower to middle 70s. Humidity is still fairly comfortable, but will be slowly climbing tonight as a warm front comes across our region.
A warm front will cross western Mass tonight, bringing a low risk for a very isolated shower or thunderstorm. Most activity looks to stay in northern New England, but we can’t completely rule it out for us. Skies remain mostly cloudy with increasing humidity and lows in the 60s.
A strong cold front is on the way Wednesday and our weather turns quite warm and humidity ahead of it. Temperatures climb into the middle 80s for the valley with dew points nearing 70.
We will see a decent setup for a few severe thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts, large hail and even a tornado potential. The area in western Mass most likely to see these storms will be northern Berkshire and Franklin Counties. The risk diminishes farther southeast, but there is still a risk. Isolated flash flooding may also occur as torrential rain will be possible within these storms.
The cold front will push southward to the coast Wednesday night and stall Thursday, while high pressure builds to the north. We will end up with a good deal of clouds, lingering humidity, but milder temperatures. A few showers are also possible, especially south of the Pike. Friday’s weather is looking similar with mostly cloudy skies, 70s and a few showers here and there.
A tropical low will move up from the south Saturday, passing well southeast of New England. This system will keep clouds around for western Mass and showers may affect the beaches. Once this low moves away, sunshine will make a comeback for Sunday into early next week. Temperatures stay warm with lower 80s expected and dew points dip a bit, allowing for some seasonably mild nights.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
