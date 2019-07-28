SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The heat and humidity will continue to build in today and into the start of the work week. Day time temperatures will rise into the upper 80 and lower 90s the next few days. If we can hit 90 or better the next three days we would be looking at our third heatwave of the season.
Expect mostly sunny skies for your Sunday. By later in the afternoon and into the evening an approaching mid-level disturbance will trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms. While the severe threat is low any thunderstorms could have gusty winds, small hail and heavy rainfall.
Temperatures will rise to the upper 80s and low 90s today and into the beginning of the work week. In fact, it's possible that Springfield hits its third heatwave of 2019. Thus far, there have been ten 90°+ days for the month, with three (maybe four) more possible. July will likely go down as the hottest July on record for western Mass.
The next chance for widespread rain or storms will likely not arrive until the middle of next week as a cold front moves through the Northeast. The timing is still uncertain but probably not until late Wednesday or Thursday.
