SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's a mostly cloudy start as a cold front pushes south through our area. Aside from a stray shower this morning then again this afternoon today is looking dry. This afternoon will feature a mix of sunshine and clouds. It will be another warm day with temperatures reaching into the middle 80's. Dew points come up a bit, but humidity won’t be terrible. Dew points will be near 60.
Behind the departing cold front, high pressure will build into New England. Both Wednesday and for the 4th of July. We will stay rain-free with temperatures climbing to near the rest of the week. Dew points will be on the lower side, so expect a comfortable air mass during the day and a slightly humid one at night-especially Thursday night. If you’re beach bound for the 4th, afternoon sea breezes will keep the shore a bit cooler.
A warm front will approach Friday, bringing an increase in humidity. We may see a stray shower but most stay rain-free and the day will still feature lots of sunshine. A cold front should bring showers and storms on Saturday afternoon and evening. Saturday also looks humid-similar to this past weekend. Dry, seasonable air returns for Sunday and Monday.
