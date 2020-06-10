SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's not quite as cool this morning compared to the last couple of mornings, but it's still a comfortable start. However, today will become increasingly more humid, and it will be warm, under a mixture of sunshine and clouds.
Highs reach into the middle and upper 80's this afternoon, but you'll notice the higher levels of humidity with dew points climbing into the 60's. A few sprinkles and showers are possible after sunset as clouds start to build in, out ahead of cold front that will bring severe weather to the Mid-West today.
This front will bring showers and storms tomorrow afternoon and evening. The biggest risks will be gusty wind and heavy rain. It will be very humid out ahead of the front with highs near 80. Although we may see some showers early tomorrow morning. The window of opportunity for showers and storms will come between about 2-6pm.
Dry conditions move in for Friday. It will be sunny and warm, but less humid with temperatures into the low to mid 80's. The weekend is looking cooler, and comfortable with temperatures in the 70's. There may be a spot shower Saturday evening then perhaps a period of rain Sunday night into Monday, but most of the weekend is looking good.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.