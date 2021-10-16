SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Mild temperatures to start the weekend as, at sunrise, many areas saw readings in the mid 60s, along with dew point temperatures elevated into the 60s. You will be able to notice the muggy conditions as the morning progresses through the arrival of a strong cold front later this afternoon.
There will be a mix of sun and clouds for the first half of Saturday, allowing for temperatures to jump into the mid 70s while southerly wind flow will gradually increase to a sustained 10-20mph, with gusts up over 25mph at times.
A line of rain and a few imbedded thunderstorms should move into Berkshire County sometime after 4pm, then move into the valley. Instability in the atmosphere may prompt for some thunderstorms to be severe, with wind being the concern associated with any storms that do develop.
Wind gusts will peak, possibly gusting to 30-40mph. An isolated severe gust can't be ruled out, but most will see non-damaging wind. A half inch or so of rain is possible with showers tapering off near midnight.
Behind the cold front, wind will shift west-northwest and increase again Sunday. Cooler, refreshing air will rush in and temperatures return to normal Sunday and 50s Monday. Gusty breezes will likely produce a few lake-effect showers that drift into the hill towns and possibly the valley Sunday and Monday afternoons, but many will see dry weather.
A trough begins lifting out mid-week, allowing temperatures to begin warming back above normal. If wind becomes calm Monday night, we could wake up to some frost Tuesday morning, then highs climb back to the 60s with full sun. Wednesday and Thursday both look mild and dry, then shower chances increase for the end of the week.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.