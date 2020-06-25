SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It is much cooler and drier out there this morning. Temperatures are in the 50's to start but another warm day is on the way with highs reaching middle 80s in the Pioneer Valley. We will stay comfortable throughout the day however with a nice southwesterly breeze to keep things warm. (Dew points will stay mainly in the 50's)
Tomorrow will look similar to today with mostly sunny skies and a warm afternoon with highs returning to the mid-80s with low humidity. A stray shower may pop up in the afternoon, but chances are around 20% or less.
It will become more humid on Saturday as an area of low pressure moves our way. It will bring clouds along with some showers and a few thunderstorms. This system should move out for Sunday. It will be very warm with temps in the middle to upper 80s with decreasing clouds and lowering humidity.
