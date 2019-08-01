SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A cold front continues to slowly move off shore and we continue to dry out behind it. The rest of today will be warm but much less humid! High temperatures will reach into the mid to upper 80s but with dew points in the 50's! That's some nice stuff!
Tonight will feel wonderful with temperatures and dew points back to the 50s-a night to give the AC a break! We warm back to the middle 80s tomorrow with high pressure giving us a dry, comfortable day. If you are heading to the beach expect afternoon sea breezes with temps in the 70s to low 80s and sunshine! It will be a great beach day. High tide along the Connecticut shore is in the early afternoon.
A few showers and storms will be around over the weekend as the humidity comes up on Saturday. A warm front will make for a sticky afternoon and evening. A weak cold front will bring dew points back down for Sunday and Monday. There may be a stray storm on Sunday but both Sunday and Monday look sunny and seasonable, then humidity increases late Tuesday into Wednesday as our next front approaches.
