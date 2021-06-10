SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Our five day heat wave comes to an end today with lots of sunshine, warm temperatures but more comfortable levels of humidity.
*Viewing should be great for the partial solar eclipse, which peaks at 5:33AM.
High pressure builds to our north today, keeping us dry and comfortable. It will be a warm day though with highs hitting lower to middle 80s for most. Breezes remain light out of the north and we see plenty of sunshine. Skies remain mostly clear tonight as lows fall back into the upper 40s to around 50.
Temperatures finally return to near normal over the next several days and after a weekend of 40s and rain, then mid-90s and sun… a weekend of 70s will feel nice! Temperatures should hit mid 70s both Friday and Saturday, then warm a bit more Sunday.
We will see more clouds Friday and Saturday as low pressure passes through the mid-Atlantic. We will keep that dry, refreshing air mass through the weekend with highs in the 70s. A spot shower can’t be ruled out Saturday with a passing upper level disturbance, but most stay dry.
A cold front approaches Sunday, bringing a chance for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be strong, so we will need to watch. Unsettled conditions continue through Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.