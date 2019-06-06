SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --This afternoon will feature a mixture of sunshine and clouds. It's warm and muggy but will be turning less humid this afternoon as a cold front slips through the area. There may be a brief shower early this afternoon then skies will go mostly sunny as the breeze turns into the northwest.
Tonight will be cooler and drier with high pressure taking control. Temperatures will be down into the lower 50's by morning.
We have a beautiful stretch of weather expected starting tomorrow and lasting through the weekend as high pressure builds in. We will see lots of sunshine Friday, Saturday and Sunday with daytime highs near 80 tomorrow and increasing into the mid 80's by Sunday. With a dry air mass in place we'll cool into the upper 40's and lower 50's the next three nights as well.
Clouds build Monday ahead of our next system. Most of the day is looking dry, but increasingly humid and cloudy. Showers should hold off until the end of the day. Periods of rain looking likely Monday night through Tuesday evening. It will be mild and muggy with the potential for heavy downpours. Rain ends Tuesday night and drier, more pleasant weather returns Wednesday.
