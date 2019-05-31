SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After a picture-perfect day across southern New England, we go into a pleasant evening and night. Temperatures this afternoon have climbed into the middle and upper 70s for many with a good northwest breeze. Dew points remain in the 40s to low 50s-giving us a dry, comfortable atmosphere.
Tonight will be cool with lows falling into the upper 40s to low 50s under a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky. Wind remains light overnight through sunrise.
Sunshine will be out in full force Saturday morning, which will help to warm the day up quickly. Highs should climb back to around 80 degrees by the afternoon with a light southerly breeze. Our weather becomes more unsettled through the late afternoon and evening and a few spotty showers and thunderstorms will be possible.
Showers taper off Saturday night and we look dry Sunday morning with patchy clouds. Some breaks of sun are looking possible through the late morning and early afternoon, but an approaching cold front will bring a decent chance for rain later in the day. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are looking likely for Sunday evening and night as the front moves through.
Cooler air moves in overhead with a trough for Monday and Tuesday. Daytime highs should stay in the 60s and we will feel some cool nights with temps in the 40s both Monday and Tuesday mornings. Mainly dry weather is forecast over this time, but with a gusty breeze as low pressure slowly departs to our north. Mid to late week will be warmer with a chance for showers and storms Thursday.
